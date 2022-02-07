RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Get RocketLab alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.00.

Shares of RKLB opened at 9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. RocketLab has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 11.33.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RocketLab (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.