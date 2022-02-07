Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,074,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

NYSE SAM opened at $419.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.50 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

