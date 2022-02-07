Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in HP by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.