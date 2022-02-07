Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 419 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

