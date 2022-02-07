Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 150 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $234.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $248.09.

