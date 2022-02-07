Robert W. Baird Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $340.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.42.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $265.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $271.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.