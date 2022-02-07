Rivulet Capital LLC Has $47.88 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $47,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $152.97 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

