Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.18) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.45) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($65.07) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,125 ($68.90).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,439 ($73.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,057.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.45).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.75), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,851.09).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

