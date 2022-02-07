Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($65.07) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.45) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,125 ($68.90).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,432 ($73.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market cap of £87.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,057.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,112.37.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.75), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,851.09).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.