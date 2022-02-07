Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,100

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,840 ($65.07) to GBX 5,100 ($68.57) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.18) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($73.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,146.67 ($69.19).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,434.58 ($73.07) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.45). The stock has a market cap of £88.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,057.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,112.37.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.57), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($362.87).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

