Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.48 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $424.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

