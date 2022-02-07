Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

RYTM stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.