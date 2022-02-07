Reviewing Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.25 -$255.00 million $2.33 24.19

Earthworks Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Earthworks Entertainment and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Travel + Leisure 0 1 5 0 2.83

Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Earthworks Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc. engages in the production and development of film, video and motion pictures. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

