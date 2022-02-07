Reviewing Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arteris and Resonant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 90.66%. Resonant has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than Arteris.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Resonant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Resonant $3.16 million 29.94 -$28.41 million ($0.57) -2.53

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resonant.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Resonant -1,508.74% -157.03% -114.07%

Summary

Resonant beats Arteris on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

