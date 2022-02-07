Reviewing Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.50 $54.02 million $7.67 11.65 Northeast Bank $150.16 million 2.12 $71.50 million $9.22 4.14

Northeast Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Northeast Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cambridge Bancorp and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 30.38% 13.10% 1.26% Northeast Bank 48.94% N/A N/A

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

