Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 84,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 665,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter.

QSR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.93. 13,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

