Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:RFP opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 342,742 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at $4,068,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 305,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 882,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

