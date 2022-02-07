Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
NYSE:RFP opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 342,742 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at $4,068,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 305,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 882,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
