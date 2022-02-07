Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Copa in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPA. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of CPA opened at $81.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,560,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,560,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

