Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regal Rexnord Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RRX stock opened at $159.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.