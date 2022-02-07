Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.74) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.86) to GBX 640 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.47) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.65).

RTO stock opened at GBX 512.20 ($6.89) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 558.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 572.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 37.12.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

