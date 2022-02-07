ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

RNW opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

