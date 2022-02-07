Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $29,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE IBA opened at $40.89 on Monday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

