Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 804.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Chewy by 137.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $3,148,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $49.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,464.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

