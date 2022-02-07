Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,904 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

TVTX stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

