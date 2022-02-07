Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.43 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELF opened at $28.54 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

