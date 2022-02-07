Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of The Hackett Group worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $569.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

