Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.51.
RLMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.