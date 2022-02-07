Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.51.

RLMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.