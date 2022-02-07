Redwood Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the period. American Public Education makes up 3.0% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Public Education worth $38,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Public Education by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in American Public Education by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Public Education by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $372.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

