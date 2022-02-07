Redwood Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,711,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

