Redd One Day Trading Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,390.40 or 0.99356730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024329 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00449227 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

