Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,261.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

