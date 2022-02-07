Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,261.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

