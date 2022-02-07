Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 5,500 ($73.94) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.68) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,270.45 ($97.75).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

