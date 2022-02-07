Raymond James Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$13.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s current price.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at C$993,961.50. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 85,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$936,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,131,026.50. Insiders have sold a total of 143,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,702 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.