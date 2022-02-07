Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) a $42.00 Price Target

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a $42.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.
BEP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.
NYSE:BEP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.48. 10,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,729. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,984,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
