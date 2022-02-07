Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) a $42.00 Price Target

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a $42.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

BEP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.48. 10,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,729. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,984,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

