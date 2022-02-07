Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NYSE:RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

