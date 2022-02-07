Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $140.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.