Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of RL stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

