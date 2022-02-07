Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Holdings Decreased by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $29,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quanterix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 5.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $846,157 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTRX opened at $32.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.