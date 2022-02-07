QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

