Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 203.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

