Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $228.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

