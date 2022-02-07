Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,358 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

