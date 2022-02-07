Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $3.12 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries stock opened at $152.99 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

