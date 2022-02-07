Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.24 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.