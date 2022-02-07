Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 46,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth $952,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 19.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 97.9% during the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

