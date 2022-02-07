Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 183.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,432 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 67.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in CSX by 29.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CSX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,038,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 240,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 201.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 902,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 602,708 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

