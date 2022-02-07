QIAGEN (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect QIAGEN to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QGEN opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

