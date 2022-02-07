Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $487.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.49. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.