Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Decreased by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $313.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $267.55 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

