Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of CSWC opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $619.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.